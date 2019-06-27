Pak slay tournament giants NZ at Edgbaston

BIRMINGHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Babar Azam's steadfastness coupled with Haris Sohail's calm and poise enabled Pakistan team to slay tournament giants New Zealand after a prolonged battle of nerves in their seventh match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbastan Stadium here Wednesday.

Pakistan were set a target of 238 runs by New Zealand on a dicey pitch which generated great amount of spin but Babar and Haris overcame all demons in the pitch and surmounted the target in the 50th over with Babar scoring his maiden World Cup hundred and Haris clinched his second consecutive fifty of the tournament.

Haris was run out in the 49th over it was Sarfraz Ahmed who hit the winning runs in the cover boundary.

With the third win in the mega event against New Zealand and with seven points in the kitty, Pakistan have further strengthened their hopes for qualifying for the semi-finals as they have two more matches to play against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The packed-to capacity Edgbaston stadium chanted "Babar", "Babar" to hail the hero who had scored a century for Pakistan in World Cup competitions after 32 years.

Pakistan innings felt early jitters after the openers Fakhar Zaman (9) and Imam ul Haq (19) departed by the eleventh over with score on 44.

Muhammad Hafeez (32) built a healthy partnership of 66 runs with Babar Azam but fell to an irresponsible stroke against part-time bowling of Kane Williamson in the 25th over with the total on 110.

But it was the match-winning partnership of 126 runs between Babar and Haris Sohail paved the way to the victory against New Zealand. Haris played with poise and cautious aggression to post another 68 runs and beat the unbeaten team of the tournament.

In the end, it was calm and poise of Babar and Haris which won a nervy match for Pakistan as the pitch generated huge spin and at one stage Santner seemed unplayable and looked very close to breaking the partnership between Babar and Haris as he generated enormous spin from the wicket.

Santner returned with figures of 38-0 in 10 overs.

Credit must go to Babar and Haris who absorbed pressure and played with impeccable skill to overcame spin of Santner and pace of Boult and Fergusan.

For New Zealand, Jimmy Neesham was the lone man standing who helped his side accumulate 237-6 after the Pakistan bowlers decimated New Zealand top order batting line up.

A 135 runs seventh wicket partnership between Jimmy Neesham and de Grandhomme saved the day for New Zealand as the two all-rounders consolidated from 83-5 when Williamson was caught behind the wickets off Shadab Khan for 41 runs. Neesham and Grandhomme rescued their team after the top order batting had collapsed in the wake of some disciplined and lethal opening bowling spells from Muhammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It was only due to the batting heroics of Jimmy Neesham who remained not out on 97 and uncharacteristic patient batting by power-hitter Collin de Grandhomme (64) that New Zealand were able to post a total above 200. Earlier, Kane Williamson 41 (69) worked hard to save the team from blushed as New Zealand were placed 46-4 in the 13th over of the innings.

Afridi was the chief destroyer for Pakistan who outwitted Kiwis batting line-up and conceded mere 12 runs for three wickets in his seven over spell. Muhammad Amir claimed the scalp of Martin Guptill in the second over of the New Zealand innings but he did not look his usual self as he conceded 67 runs in his 10 overs for one wicket.

Shadab Khan was economical in his bowling who conceded 44 runs and claimed the prized wicket of Kane Williamson. Wahab Riaz bowled an economical opening spell but went wicketless for 55 runs.

Babar Azam (101 n.o.) for his century was adjudged man of the match.

The victory against New Zealand has further boosted Pakistan's chances of making to the semis in the CWC 19.