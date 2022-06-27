UrduPoint.com

Pak Snooker Contingent To Feature In World Games 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published June 27, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A three-member Pakistani snooker contingent would be featuring in the World Games 2022 scheduled to be held in USA from July 13.

According to Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), Pakistan snooker team have been granted visas for the championship and the team would depart for USA on July 9, said a press release issued here.

The three-member Pakistani snooker contingent includes Ahsan Ramzan (player), Jawed Karim (official delegate, president PBSA) and Abdul Wahid (official coach, vie president PBSA).

The association also lauded Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister IPC; Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Director General, (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Shoaib Siddiqui; Ahmed Hamid Orakzai, Secretary sports IPC and Col. (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, Director General, Pakistan Sports board for their support in this regard.

