Open Menu

Pak Softball Coaches To Feature In Back To Back Coaching Clinics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 21, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Pak softball coaches to feature in back to back coaching clinics

Qualified coaches from Pakistan would feature in back to back Softball coaching clinics to be held in Malaysia and Thailand next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Qualified coaches from Pakistan would feature in back to back Softball coaching clinics to be held in Malaysia and Thailand next year.

A three-day softball coaching clinic would to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in January next year, while a four-day level one and two coaching seminars organized under WBSC Softball Asia will take place in Pattaya, Thailand, said a press release.

Meanwhile the Second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic and the 15th National Women's Softball Championship would be held in Sindh.

Apart from this, the third edition of B-5 coaching would also take place in Karachi in collaboration with the Softball Federation of Pakistan.

The first Dr. Essa Lab Inter-School Championship would be held in Karachi in December while 15th Women's National Championship will take place in January and the second Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic in March.

A talent hunt program was also being launched to discover new softball players at the school, college and university levels, besides, talented players from Sindh would be invited to the camp for the national championship.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Thailand Kuala Lumpur Malaysia January March December Women From Asia

Recent Stories

DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

DC cracks down on fruit, vegetable price gougers

7 minutes ago
 Finance minister reviews projects funded by ADB, W ..

Finance minister reviews projects funded by ADB, WB

6 minutes ago
 Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves ..

Rs.482.3m fine imposed on 3985 electricity thieves, 3787 booked, 3303 arrested i ..

9 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help com ..

Provincial Ombudsman institution setup to help common people

9 minutes ago
 Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education ..

Indonesian ambassador advocates women's education for Muslim nations

9 minutes ago
 SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurren ..

SECP takes notice of surrogate ads by cryptocurrency exchanges, betting platform ..

17 minutes ago
Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

17 minutes ago
 Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar inc ..

Annual grant of Thalassemia Unit in THG Gwadar increased from Rs 1m to Rs 10m: C ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC directs to continue crackdown against individ ..

LHC directs to continue crackdown against individuals driving without license

9 minutes ago
 Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver ..

Bangash emphasizes development, teamwork at Driver Association oath-taking cerem ..

9 minutes ago
 CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarka ..

CM directs SMBR to purge sub-registrar, mukhtiarkar offices of corrupt, retired, ..

9 minutes ago
 Dengue awareness walk held

Dengue awareness walk held

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports