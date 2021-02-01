Pak-South Africa cricket test match; citizens advised to use alternative routes

The citizens have been advised to use alternative routes to reach their destination to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed during practice session started on Feb 1, Monday and cricket test match to be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Feb 4 to Feb 8

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The citizens have been advised to use alternative routes to reach their destination to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed during practice session started on Feb 1, Monday and cricket test match to be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Feb 4 to Feb 8.

According to Senior Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah, all arrangements had been finalized to facilitate the road users during practice session and cricket test match.

He said that Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued a traffic plan in this regard.

CTP was making all out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Double Road would remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to conclusion of the practice session and the match.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket match.

The traffic coming from Rawal Dam, Islamabad towards Rawalpindi would be diverted to Expressway.

The traffic would be allowed to enter Rawalpindi via Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna and Koral.

The traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would take U-turn in front of the Kidney Centre and use opposite side to enter Islamabad.

The traffic coming from IJP Road and 9th Avenue Chowk towards Rawalpindi would take Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pir Wadhai route to enter Rawalpindi instead of the Double Road.

Abid Abbas said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium during cricket match days.

He further said that 303 CTP personnel including seven DSPs, 15 Inspectors, 215 traffic wardens and 65 traffic assistants under the supervision of SSP would be deployed to regulate traffic in the city.

He said, the CTP officials have also been directed to keep an eye on suspected vehicles, motorcycles and tinted glass vehicles besides taking a strict action in accordance with the law against vehicles running on city roads without number plates.