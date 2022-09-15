UrduPoint.com

Pak Squad Leaves For Romania To Participate In KURULTAI International Festival

Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistani squad on Thursday left for Romania to participate in 7th edition of KURULTAI international festival.

The two days event organized by Tatars democratic union will start from September 16.

President traditional sports and games association Pakistan Nawab Furqan Khan will lead the Pakistani squad in which over 40 countries will be participating.

Before leaving for Romania, Nawab Furqan said that the teams of traditional wrestling, Kabaddi and mass wrestling, which are the reflection of the culture of Pakistan and the identity of our soil, are participating in the event. The purpose of participating in the event is to highlight our traditional sports and to provide opportunities to athletes to play at international level.

"We want to send a message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful nation", he added.

