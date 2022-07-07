Pak squad player support personnel member tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A member of the player support personnel of the Pakistan Test squad has tested positive for COVID-19 in the on-arrival Rapid Antigen test in Sri Lanka.

He was put in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement issued here.

Malang Ali, the masseur, would now undergo a five-day isolation. He would be allowed to come out of isolation upon returning a negative RAT test on the fifth day.

The Pakistan men's cricket team depart for Colombo on Wednesday to play two ICC World Test Championship fixtures, to be held from July 16-20 in Galle and July 24-28 in Colombo.

The national side held practice session at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground on Thursday while will train at P. Sara Oval on July 5 and 9.

On July 10 July Pakistan team was scheduled to train at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan would play a three-day warm-up at Colombo Colts Cricket Club from July 11-13 and will train at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 14.

On July 15, Pakistan team was scheduled to train at the Galle International Cricket Stadium followed by pre-series media conference of Pakistani captain before the first Test between both the teams.