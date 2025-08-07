Open Menu

Pak Squash Duo Make Nation Proud By Qualifying For World Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Two Pakistani squash shining stars Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman, have made the nation proud by qualifying for The World Games in China.

The Pakistani flag was flying high in Chengdu, China, as both talented players represent the country on the world stage, said a press release.

Pakistan secured two coveted seats in squash, one through winning bronze at the Asian Championship and the other through good results in the World Championship.

Led by Head Coach Fahim Gul, Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman will represent Pakistan with pride and give their best to make the nation proud.

