UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Squash Players Bagged 68 Medals From 2017 To 2019

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:27 PM

Pak squash players bagged 68 medals from 2017 to 2019

Pakistan squash players have bagged a total of 68 medals in various international tournaments in two years from 2017 to 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan squash players have bagged a total of 68 medals in various international tournaments in two years from 2017 to 2019.

In a statement issued here by Pakistan Squash Federation, the players grabbed as many as 33 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals in various international tournaments.

Abbas Zeb for won four gold and a silver medal in Asian Junior Individual and Team Championship and at Qatar and Doha Championship in 2017-2019.

Zeeshan Zeb bagged one silver and two bronze medals in Borneo Junior and Penang Junior and at Qatar and Doha Championship in 2018-2019.

Abdul Malik grabbed a bronze medal at Asian Junior Championship in 2017. Uzair Rasheed attained one gold, silver and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship in 2017-2018.

Haris Qasim clinched four gold, two silver and a bronze medal at Qatar and Doha Championship , Asian Junior Individual and Team Championship from 2017-2019.

Farhan Hashmi took two gold and a bronze medals at Qatar and Doha Championship and Asian Junior Team Championship in 2018-2019.

Uzair Shoukat got one gold, two silver and bronze medals each at Qatar and Doha Championship and KL Junior in 2017-2018.

Khushal Riaz grabbed a bronze medal at Borneo Junior in 2018. Asadullah Khan bagged three gold, one silver and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship, Asian Junior Championship and KL Junior in 2017-2018.

Ashan Irfan won a gold medal at Scottish Junior in 2018. Junaid Khan got a gold medal at Qatar Junior Championship 2018.

Hamza Khan took seven gold, two silver and bronze medals each at Qatar and Doha Championship, British Junior , KL Junior, Borneo Junior, Penang Junior Asian Individual and Asian Team Championship from 2017-2019.

Muhammad Ammad attained two gold and a bronze medal at Qatar and Doha Championship and Borneo Junior in 2018.

Hammad Khan took one gold and a bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Squash Championship 2018.

Noor Zaman grabbed three gold medals at Borneo Junior and Qatar and Doha Championship 2018.

Huzaifa Zahid took one silver and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship 2019.

Yasin Khattak bagged one bronze medal at Penang Junior Championship 2018. Anas Ali Shah grabbed one gold and silver medal each at Asian Junior Individual Championship and Scottish Junior 2018.

Humam took a silver medal at US Junior Championship 2018. Abdullah Nawaz won one gold and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship 2019.

Sakhiullah attained one gold and silver medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship 2019.

Farhan Zaman, Asim Khan, Tayyab Aslam, Amaad Fareed bagged one silver medal each in Asian Senior Team Championship 2018.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Qatar Doha Junaid Khan 2017 2018 2019 Gold Silver Bronze From Asia

Recent Stories

U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct ..

4 minutes ago

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) may soon ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 13.67 point t ..

1 minute ago

Govt determined to eliminate corruption: Ch Akhlaq ..

1 minute ago

Italian Interior Minister Requests Data on Gypsy S ..

1 minute ago

Maid’s daughter secures third position in Matric

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.