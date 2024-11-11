Open Menu

Pak Stars Ready To Shine In Inaugural Lanka T10 Super League

Muhammad Rameez Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM

The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League is all set to kick start in December in Kandy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League is all set to kick start in December in Kandy.

The fast-paced form of cricket will witness six franchises, Colombo Jaguars, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts and Nuwara Eliya Kings battling it out against each other for the ultimate glory, said a press release.

The teams have included some of the finest talents from all around the globe in their roaster during the Lanka T10 Super League Draft that was held on 10th November, 2024 in Colombo and in the pre-signings.

Jaffna Titans have put their weight behind some old school boys. Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder David Wiese were picked up by the Titans during the Player Draft. Amir is someone who can prove lethal with the left-arm pace bowling while Wiese will play a key role both with the bat and ball.

Colombo Jaguars who had their icon player, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews present at the draft, have roped in left-arm pacer Tymal Mills and the very talented Aamer Jamal.

The Galle Marvels have a blend of experienced campaigners and some young blood. With Maheesh Theekshana as the Icon player and Shakib Al Hasan being their in the squad in the Platinum category, the addition of someone like Jeffrey

Vandersay just adds more fuel to their bowling department.

Hambantota Bangla Tigers have some of the most prominent Names in the unit who have played a lot of shorter format of the game all around the globe.

The franchise has included the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Shahzad and Soumya Sarkar alongside Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera and Hazratullah Zazai.

Kandy Bolts have added two of the most talented openers in the line up. The Bolts have Pathum Nissanka and Saim Ayub in the side and both have the potential to provide brisk starts to the team.

The Bolts have also acquired the services of Shahnawaz Dahani, who is known for his express pace.

Nuwara Eliya Kings have stacked up a steady squad with Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Avishka Fernando and Saurabh Tiwary being there in the side.

