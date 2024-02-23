Pak Street Child Football Team Announced Nationwide Trials From Feb 24
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The management of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has announced nationwide trials to take place from February 24 to March 9.
The trials would be held across cities including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Nowshera, and Mirpur Azad Kashmir, according to a press release.
This initiative aims to scout for exceptional talent from every corner of Pakistan for the upcoming Norway Cup 2024.
The Norway Cup, one of the most prominent youth football leagues globally, was eagerly anticipating the participation of teams from around the world.
The tournament was scheduled to run from July 27 to August 3 in Oslo, Norway.
Having previously competed thrice in the Norway Cup, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has demonstrated remarkable progress.
In 2014, they reached the quarterfinals, followed by a runner-up position in 2016. Notably, they secured the runner-up spot once again in the 2023 edition of the tournament.
The upcoming nationwide trials would give an opportunity to talented young footballers across Pakistan to showcase their skills on an international stage and continue the legacy of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team.
