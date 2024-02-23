Open Menu

Pak Street Child Football Team To Hold Nationwide Trials From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Pak Street Child Football team to hold nationwide trials from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The management of Pakistan Street Child Football Team has announced nationwide trials to take place from February 24 to March 9.

The trials would be held across cities including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Nowshera, and Mirpur Azad Kashmir, said a press release.

This initiative aims to scout for exceptional talent from every corner of Pakistan for the upcoming Norway Cup 2024.

The Norway Cup, one of the most prominent youth football leagues globally, was eagerly anticipating the participation of teams from around the world.

The tournament was scheduled to run from July 27 to August 3 in Oslo, Norway.

Having previously competed thrice in the Norway Cup, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has demonstrated remarkable progress.

In 2014, they reached the quarterfinals, followed by a runner-up position in 2016. Notably, they secured the runner-up spot once again in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The upcoming nationwide trials would give an opportunity to talented young footballers across Pakistan to showcase their skills on an international stage and continue the legacy of the Pakistan Street Child Football Team.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar World Quetta Norway Young Oslo Kohat Progress Nowshera Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir February March July August 2016 From

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

2 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

2 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

15 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

15 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

15 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

15 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports