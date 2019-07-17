UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Swimmers To Feature In FINA World C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 13 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Pak swimmers to feature in FINA World C'ship

Three Pakistani swimmers will feature in the 18th FINA World Championship scheduled to be held at Gwangtu, South Korea from July 18 to 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Three Pakistani swimmers will feature in the 18th FINA World Championship scheduled to be held at Gwangtu, South Korea from July 18 to 29.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF), President Majid Waseem, said the three swimmers includes one male Haseeb Tariq and two females Bismah Khan and Mishal Ayesha Ayub.

"Bismah had been getting extensive training from Russia prior to this event. The World Championship would provide as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics," he said.

"Bismah and Mishal will depart to South Korea from Karachi while Haseeb would join the team from Canada," he said.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Russia Canada Male South Korea July 2020 Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Hamas Official Says Discussed Moscow's Role in Opp ..

12 seconds ago

89 prisoner's diagnosed with HCV at health camp

15 seconds ago

We don't have funds to send team for Asian Men's U ..

17 seconds ago

US Ambassador Hails 'Top Speed' Development of US- ..

19 seconds ago

There Are No Talks About Exchange of Ukrainian Sai ..

12 minutes ago

Berlusconi Says Confident Italy's Lega Party Never ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.