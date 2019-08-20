UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Swimming Squad Off To Hungary For Junior Worlds

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:04 PM

Pak swimming squad off to Hungary for Junior Worlds

A 10-member Pakistan squad, comprising nine swimmers and one official has proceeded to Hungary to feature in the 7th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A 10-member Pakistan squad, comprising nine swimmers and one official has proceeded to Hungary to feature in the 7th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships.

"The Pakistan squad is comprised of six boys, three girls and one manager", Major (Retd) Majid Waseem, president of Pakistan Swimming Federation told APP on Tuesday.

Around 1000 swimmers, representing 107 countries will contest in 42 events in the six-day event, slated to be held at Budapest from August 20-25.

The World Junior Swimming Championships, also known as Junior Worlds is a topflight swimming event organized by FINA for girls aged 14, 17 and boysaged 15, 18. The biennial event has been taking place on regular basis since2006.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Budapest Hungary August Event From

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan's former Conservation Advisor, Richar ..

1 minute ago

If attacked, AJK would be turned into graveyard of ..

5 minutes ago

Samir Iftikhar wins USTA El Paso Tennis Tournament ..

9 minutes ago

Paragon Society: Khawaja brothers indictment delay ..

2 minutes ago

University of Karachi to hold session on rise in s ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Head Panjnad ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.