Pak swimming squad off to Hungary for Junior Worlds

A 10-member Pakistan squad, comprising nine swimmers and one official has proceeded to Hungary to feature in the 7th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A 10-member Pakistan squad, comprising nine swimmers and one official has proceeded to Hungary to feature in the 7th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships.

"The Pakistan squad is comprised of six boys, three girls and one manager", Major (Retd) Majid Waseem, president of Pakistan Swimming Federation told APP on Tuesday.

Around 1000 swimmers, representing 107 countries will contest in 42 events in the six-day event, slated to be held at Budapest from August 20-25.

The World Junior Swimming Championships, also known as Junior Worlds is a topflight swimming event organized by FINA for girls aged 14, 17 and boysaged 15, 18. The biennial event has been taking place on regular basis since2006.