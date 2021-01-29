UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak T20 Squad For Series Against South Africa To Be Named On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 10 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Pak T20 squad for series against South Africa to be named on Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman National selection committee, Muhammad Wasim will name Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa on January 31 at the Gaddafi stadium.

The two sides will feature in a three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on 11, 13 and 14 February. This will be the first time the two sides will be in action in the shortest format of the game on Pakistan soil.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Africa January February

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

1 hour ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

1 hour ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

2 hours ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

2 hours ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.