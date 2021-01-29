Pak T20 squad for series against South Africa to be named on Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman National selection committee, Muhammad Wasim will name Pakistan squad for the T20I series against South Africa on January 31 at the Gaddafi stadium.

The two sides will feature in a three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on 11, 13 and 14 February. This will be the first time the two sides will be in action in the shortest format of the game on Pakistan soil.