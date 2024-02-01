Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah

The 15-day training camp of Pakistani athletes for the 11th Al-Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship to be played in Al-Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 4 to 6 has concluded in Sharjah on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The 15-day training camp of Pakistani athletes for the 11th Al-Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship to be played in Al-Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 4 to 6 has concluded in Sharjah on Thursday.

In the camp, the national players were trained by Pakistan's Iranian-born coach Master Yusuf Karami, said a press release.

The national squad for the Al Fujairah Open includes Haroon Khan, Hamza Omar Saeed, Shahzaib Khan, Muhammad Arbaz Khan, Mazhar Abbas, Nauman and Ehtishamul Haq.

Omar Saeed is the Team Leader, Ashfaq Ahmed Manager, Yusuf Karami Head Coach, Zubair Macha will be the coordinator and Faisal Butt will be the physio.

After participating in the Al Fujairah Open, the Pakistan Taekwondo team would participate in the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship held in Tehran from February 12 to 15, in addition to the World Taekwondo President Asia Cup from February 16 to 19 in Tehran and then from February 21 to 22 will take part in the Asian Club Taekwondo championship.

Regarding the event, national players Haroon Khan and Hamza Saeed said in the 15-day training camp in Sharjah, our coaches provided complete awareness of the modern training of the sport of Taekwondo and the new rules and regulations related to the sport. We are fully prepared but will not take any fight lightly, they said.