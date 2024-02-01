Pak Taekwondo Athletes Training Camp Concludes In Sharjah
Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The 15-day training camp of Pakistani athletes for the 11th Al-Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship to be played in Al-Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 4 to 6 has concluded in Sharjah on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The 15-day training camp of Pakistani athletes for the 11th Al-Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship to be played in Al-Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 4 to 6 has concluded in Sharjah on Thursday.
In the camp, the national players were trained by Pakistan's Iranian-born coach Master Yusuf Karami, said a press release.
The national squad for the Al Fujairah Open includes Haroon Khan, Hamza Omar Saeed, Shahzaib Khan, Muhammad Arbaz Khan, Mazhar Abbas, Nauman and Ehtishamul Haq.
Omar Saeed is the Team Leader, Ashfaq Ahmed Manager, Yusuf Karami Head Coach, Zubair Macha will be the coordinator and Faisal Butt will be the physio.
After participating in the Al Fujairah Open, the Pakistan Taekwondo team would participate in the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship held in Tehran from February 12 to 15, in addition to the World Taekwondo President Asia Cup from February 16 to 19 in Tehran and then from February 21 to 22 will take part in the Asian Club Taekwondo championship.
Regarding the event, national players Haroon Khan and Hamza Saeed said in the 15-day training camp in Sharjah, our coaches provided complete awareness of the modern training of the sport of Taekwondo and the new rules and regulations related to the sport. We are fully prepared but will not take any fight lightly, they said.
Recent Stories
PM directs accelerated action against drug smugglers, hoarders
Rickshaw driver arrested with stolen items on PSCA's indication
Babar Azam once again secures top 5 in ICC Test Rankings
MFA thesis display inaugurated
President HCCI commends PFC role for helping public, business community
531 POs, 461 CAs among 2441 criminals arrested during January
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins
Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held
DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election prepa ..
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional poten ..
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencie ..
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered
More Stories From Sports
-
Babar Azam once again secures top 5 in ICC Test Rankings42 minutes ago
-
Omar Associates clinched RCA Karachi Inter-Departmental Cricket League trophy2 hours ago
-
5-Day PSB Coaching & Training Course begins3 hours ago
-
National Students Olympic Games kick off5 hours ago
-
'Chill' India ready to bounce back against England5 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 46 hours ago
-
LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks8 hours ago
-
LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks10 hours ago
-
Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan17 hours ago
-
Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan17 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results17 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results17 hours ago