ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team has left for South Korea to feature in three back-to-back upcoming championships scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 2.

According to details, the championships include 7th Asian Poomsae, 25th Asian Kyorugi and Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022.

Pakistan team would begin their tour by taking part in training sessions on June 22. The Asian Poomsae Event would begin at Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24 to 27 at Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, Korea.

The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to be played from June 27.

The kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea said Pakistani players were highly talented and keen learners. They have worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and are also mentally and physically fit and will give their hundred per cent performance to make it to the victory podium, he said.

South Asian Games gold medalist Haroon Khan said it was a matter of pride to represent Pakistan at international events.

All players are upbeat and aspire to give their best to produce remarkable results for the country and win laurels, he said.

Chief of Army Staff G-One Championship Gold medal winner Hamza Saeed said players were aiming for victory in the said events.

Female athletes Fatimah Tuz Zahraa Khawar and Zoya Sabir said participation in these events would help players gain experience and international exposure.

Players will also get an opportunity to interact with the best world class athletes and coaches by playing alongside them which will add to their experience, they said.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Waseem Janjua said our players' participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month, would be instrumental in team's performance.

World's best outfits are featuring in these events. Our team is also well-prepared and I hope that they will produce good results and clinch medals for the country, he said.