UrduPoint.com

Pak Taekwondo Team Off To South Korea To Feature In Back-to-back C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Pak Taekwondo team off to South Korea to feature in back-to-back C'ships

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Taekwondo team has left for South Korea to feature in three back-to-back upcoming championships scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 2.

According to details, the championships include 7th Asian Poomsae, 25th Asian Kyorugi and Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022.

Pakistan team would begin their tour by taking part in training sessions on June 22. The Asian Poomsae Event would begin at Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24 to 27 at Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, Korea.

The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to be played from June 27.

The kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea said Pakistani players were highly talented and keen learners. They have worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and are also mentally and physically fit and will give their hundred per cent performance to make it to the victory podium, he said.

South Asian Games gold medalist Haroon Khan said it was a matter of pride to represent Pakistan at international events.

All players are upbeat and aspire to give their best to produce remarkable results for the country and win laurels, he said.

Chief of Army Staff G-One Championship Gold medal winner Hamza Saeed said players were aiming for victory in the said events.

Female athletes Fatimah Tuz Zahraa Khawar and Zoya Sabir said participation in these events would help players gain experience and international exposure.

Players will also get an opportunity to interact with the best world class athletes and coaches by playing alongside them which will add to their experience, they said.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Waseem Janjua said our players' participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month, would be instrumental in team's performance.

World's best outfits are featuring in these events. Our team is also well-prepared and I hope that they will produce good results and clinch medals for the country, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Iran Chuncheon South Korea June July Gold Event All From Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter ..

Dua Zahra's father appeals SC to bar her daughter from flying abroad

25 minutes ago
 NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

37 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

43 minutes ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

51 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.