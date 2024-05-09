Open Menu

Pak Taekwondo Teams To Participate In Asian C'ships

Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Pakistan Taekwondo teams of Khyrogi and Poomsae would depart to Vietnam on Friday to feature in the Asian Championships 2024.

These teams have been preparing under the guidance of both Foreign and National Coaches, said a press release. The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan sports board (PSB) has extended full support to the players by providing training facilities, NOCs and financial assistance.

The federation was confident on the teams' abilities and hopes a strong performance, which would serve as a solid foundation for future competitions, including the Indoor Martial Arts Games scheduled in October 2024 at Thailand.

Meanwhile Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President and Secretary would also attend the General Council Meeting of Asia, where they will present a bid to host the 7th Asian Open Championship in Islamabad, Pakistan in February 2025.

Omer Saeed, CEO Pakistan Taekwondo Federation would also attend the said meeting as observer.

National Taekwondo Kyorugi and Poomsae Teams includes Officials, 17 Male and 5 Female Athletes who would show their skills and techniques during said events of Asia.

