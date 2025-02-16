Pak Team Bags Bronze Medal In Asian Jr Squash C’ships
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan team bagged a bronze medal in the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 at Hong Kong, China.
According to details received here Sunday, Korea grabbed a gold medal in the mega event while Malaysia got silver.
Pakistan and India won bronze medals.
The closing ceremony of the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 was held and Pakistan achieved a bronze medal in the championship. Now, Pakistan has set sights on the next challenge for even greater success.
Pakistani players are back to their rigorous training regimen.
