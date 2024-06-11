Open Menu

Pak Team Departs For Russia To Feature In BRICS Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Pak team departs for Russia to feature in BRICS Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A 7-member Pakistan athletics team has departed for Russia to participate in the Brics Games being held in Kazan from June 12 to 17.

According to Athletics Federation of Pakistan President, Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain, the team includes five athletes and two officials.

The athletes are Shajar Abbas (100m and 200m races), Gohar Shahbaz (100m race), Abdul Muheed (400m race), Sohail Amir (1500m and 5000m races), and Abdul Qadir Khan Marwat (javelin throw).

The team will be accompanied by Manager Imdadullah Memon and Coach Rana Sajjad Ahmed Khan.

Hussain expressed hope that the national team will perform outstandingly in the event.

This is a great opportunity for Pakistan's athletes to showcase their talent and bring laurels to the country.

The BRICS Games is a prestigious international sporting event that brings together athletes from all over the world.

