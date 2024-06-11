Pak Team Departs For Russia To Feature In BRICS Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A 7-member Pakistan athletics team has departed for Russia to participate in the Brics Games being held in Kazan from June 12 to 17.
According to Athletics Federation of Pakistan President, Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain, the team includes five athletes and two officials.
The athletes are Shajar Abbas (100m and 200m races), Gohar Shahbaz (100m race), Abdul Muheed (400m race), Sohail Amir (1500m and 5000m races), and Abdul Qadir Khan Marwat (javelin throw).
The team will be accompanied by Manager Imdadullah Memon and Coach Rana Sajjad Ahmed Khan.
Hussain expressed hope that the national team will perform outstandingly in the event.
This is a great opportunity for Pakistan's athletes to showcase their talent and bring laurels to the country.
The BRICS Games is a prestigious international sporting event that brings together athletes from all over the world.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team departs to Tajikistan for FIFA WC qualifier45 minutes ago
-
Coquard sprints to Tour of Switzerland stage win12 hours ago
-
LCCI applauds SBP for reducing policy rate to 20.5%14 hours ago
-
Sports Gala held at UoP to raise awareness on land ownership, transfer rights14 hours ago
-
Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship16 hours ago
-
Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct16 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa defeat Bangladesh by four runs16 hours ago
-
Arrangements for 3-day Shandur Polo Festival reviewed14 hours ago
-
PFF NC making all-out efforts to ensure Pakistan team reach Tajikistan for FIFA WC Qualifiers14 hours ago
-
Fans get 8 months jail for racism targeting Real Madrid's Vinicius17 hours ago
-
Tom Curry back in England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand17 hours ago
-
RugbyU: England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand17 hours ago