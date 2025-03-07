Pak Team Featuring In World Winter Special Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Pakistan team has arrived in Turin, Italy to feature in the 16th World Winter Special Games 2025 commencing Saturday, at the Inalpi Arena
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Pakistan team has arrived in Turin, Italy to feature in the 16th World Winter Special Games 2025 commencing Saturday, at the Inalpi Arena.
Delegations from various countries, including Pakistan, have arrived in Turin to participate in the grand opening ceremony, said a press release.
Earlier, the Special Olympics Italy officials warmly welcomed the Pakistani contingent upon their arrival at Milan Airport. The World Games will take place from March 8 to 15 in Turin, Italy, featuring over 1,500 athletes from more than 93 countries, along with 2,000 volunteers.
Pakistan is represented by a 25-member delegation, including 10 athletes (5 men and 5 women), along with coaches, officials, medical staff, and youth leaders. The Pakistani athletes will compete in Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing. Additionally, six female members of the delegation will represent Pakistan at the Global Youth Leadership Summit (GYLS).
Upon arrival in Italy, Pakistani athlete Muhammad Afaq Khan expressed his excitement, saying, "Representing Pakistan at the international level is a great honor for us.
"
Meanwhile, athlete Muhammad Moazzam Iqbal said, "We have come with the spirit of victory for Pakistan." Special athlete Tabassum Ahmed shared his enthusiasm, saying that he is "fully motivated and determined to deliver a great result for the nation."
Pakistani coaches Erum Majeed and Muhammad Irfan emphasized that participating in such a mega event will enhance the skills and experience of the athletes. They praised the Pakistani players for their talent, dedication, and eagerness to learn, highlighting the rigorous training they underwent for the Winter Games.
Head of Delegation, Farukhanda Jabeen, said Pakistani athletes have prepared extensively for the World Winter Games. Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, expressed her confidence, stating that Pakistan’s special athletes will give their best performance and strive to reach the victory stand.
She further emphasized that Special Olympics Pakistan is committed to promoting an inclusive society where individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities have equal opportunities to excel in both sports and life.
Recent Stories
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles
National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI K ..
8 retailers arrested, shops sealed
Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief
Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur
More Stories From Sports
-
DG Sports organizes floodlights tournaments during Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
PSB appoints Election Commissioner, adjudicators to strengthen sports governance2 minutes ago
-
Pak team featuring in World Winter Special Games2 minutes ago
-
Ramzan Floodlight Futsal Tournament from Mar 132 minutes ago
-
Hurting Kyrgios out at Indian Wells, van de Zandschulp advances8 hours ago
-
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots19 hours ago
-
Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final19 hours ago
-
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media23 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 5th update24 hours ago
-
PBCC name women squad for series against Australia1 day ago
-
FIFA to pay $1 billion prize money for Club World Cup24 hours ago
-
FIFA to pay $1 billion prize money for Club World Cup: source24 hours ago