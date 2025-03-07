Pak team featuring in World Winter Special Games

Pakistan team has arrived in Turin, Italy to feature in the 16th World Winter Special Games 2025 commencing Saturday, at the Inalpi Arena

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Pakistan team has arrived in Turin, Italy to feature in the 16th World Winter Special Games 2025 commencing Saturday, at the Inalpi Arena.

Delegations from various countries, including Pakistan, have arrived in Turin to participate in the grand opening ceremony, said a press release.

Earlier, the Special Olympics Italy officials warmly welcomed the Pakistani contingent upon their arrival at Milan Airport. The World Games will take place from March 8 to 15 in Turin, Italy, featuring over 1,500 athletes from more than 93 countries, along with 2,000 volunteers.

Pakistan is represented by a 25-member delegation, including 10 athletes (5 men and 5 women), along with coaches, officials, medical staff, and youth leaders. The Pakistani athletes will compete in Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing. Additionally, six female members of the delegation will represent Pakistan at the Global Youth Leadership Summit (GYLS).

Upon arrival in Italy, Pakistani athlete Muhammad Afaq Khan expressed his excitement, saying, "Representing Pakistan at the international level is a great honor for us.

"

Meanwhile, athlete Muhammad Moazzam Iqbal said, "We have come with the spirit of victory for Pakistan." Special athlete Tabassum Ahmed shared his enthusiasm, saying that he is "fully motivated and determined to deliver a great result for the nation."

Pakistani coaches Erum Majeed and Muhammad Irfan emphasized that participating in such a mega event will enhance the skills and experience of the athletes. They praised the Pakistani players for their talent, dedication, and eagerness to learn, highlighting the rigorous training they underwent for the Winter Games.

Head of Delegation, Farukhanda Jabeen, said Pakistani athletes have prepared extensively for the World Winter Games. Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, expressed her confidence, stating that Pakistan’s special athletes will give their best performance and strive to reach the victory stand.

She further emphasized that Special Olympics Pakistan is committed to promoting an inclusive society where individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities have equal opportunities to excel in both sports and life.