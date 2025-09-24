ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan women's cricket team is gearing up for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, at Colombo.

The team on Wednesday participated in its first training session at the Premadasa Stadium, focusing on batting, bowling, and fielding under the guidance of head coach Muhammad Wasim, said a statement issued here.

Before the World Cup begins, Pakistan will play two crucial warm-up matches. Their first encounter will be against Sri Lanka on September 25, followed by a match against South Africa on September 28. These warm-up games will be instrumental in fine-tuning the team's strategy and performance ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan's World Cup schedule is as follows- October 2: Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in their opening match; October 5: A highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals India; October 8: Pakistan faces Australia; October 15: Pakistan plays against England; October 18: Pakistan competes against New Zealand; October 21: Pakistan faces South Africa; October 24: Pakistan's final match against Sri Lanka.

With strong training and valuable warm-up matches, the Pakistan Women's Team is poised to give its best performance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.