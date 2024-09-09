ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan football team is undergoing intensive training at the Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad in preparations for the upcoming SAFF U17 Championship at Bhutan.

The training camp, which kicked off recently, features 26 probables competing for a spot in the final squad, said a press release.

The team's participation in the championship, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 30, is subject to government's approval.