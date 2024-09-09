Pak Team Gears Up For SAFF C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan football team is undergoing intensive training at the Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad in preparations for the upcoming SAFF U17 Championship at Bhutan.
The training camp, which kicked off recently, features 26 probables competing for a spot in the final squad, said a press release.
The team's participation in the championship, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 30, is subject to government's approval.
Recent Stories
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Wet outfield scraps first day of Aghanistan-New Zealand Test1 hour ago
-
Inter-District Ju-Jitsu Championship end, Peshawar bag first position2 hours ago
-
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats3 hours ago
-
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene5 hours ago
-
Affan Salman bags World Youth Scrabble C'ship title8 hours ago
-
Sinner sweeps to US Open title for second Grand Slam triumph16 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 14 results16 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard16 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics close after 'historic summer'16 hours ago
-
Swiss double in Paralympic wheelchair marathons, Dutch women retain basketball title16 hours ago
-
Roglic wins record-equalling fourth Vuelta16 hours ago
-
Smith hits back after England collapse against Sri Lanka17 hours ago