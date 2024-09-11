Open Menu

Pak Team Gears Up For World Beach Kabaddi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Pak team gears up for World Beach Kabaddi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan national team is set to participate in the World Beach Kabaddi Championship, scheduled to take place in Iran from September 25-30.

According to Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary General Mohammad Sarwar, in preparation for the tournament, the national team's training camp has commenced here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

Rana said, "The selected team players will compete in the championship, which will feature players from around the world.

"

As many as 18 players have been invited to the national training camp, including Usman Ahmed, Afaq Khan, Shoaib Mumtaz Ali, Junaid Khan, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Mohammad Safian, Bilal Khan, Usman Khalid, Usman Ghani, Farhan Ali, Mohammad Amjad Ali, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Mohammad Usman Arshad, Mohammad Imran, Waqar Ali, Syed-al-Mulk Khan, and Farman Ali. 

Meanwhile, Nabil Ahmed Rana has been assigned coaching responsibilities for the camp.

