Pak team head coach submits recommendations on players central contracts

Pakistan cricket team head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has submitted his recommendations on the men's central contract list for 2020-21 season to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ehsan Mani

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Pakistan cricket team head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has submitted his recommendations on the men's central contract list for 2020-21 season to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ehsan Mani.

"We have received Misbah's recommendations and we will announce the men's central contracts for the forthcoming season tomorrow, Wednesday", said a spokesman for the PCB here on Tuesday.