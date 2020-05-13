Pak team head coach submits recommendations on players central contracts

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:56 AM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Pakistan cricket team head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has submitted his recommendations on the men's central contract list for 2020-21 season to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ehsan Mani.

"We have received Misbah's recommendations and we will announce the men's central contracts for the forthcoming season tomorrow, Wednesday", said a spokesman for the PCB here on Tuesday.

