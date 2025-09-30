Pak Team Intensifies Preparations For ICC Women's CWC
Muhammad Rameez Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan team is gearing up for the ICC Women's cricket World Cup, as players held practice seesions at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. According to details, under the guidance of head coach Muhammad Wasim, the players have been engaged in a rigorous three-hour practice session, focusing on batting, bowling, and fielding.
The batters were put through practical power-hitting drills to enhance their skills. The coaching staff worked closely with the players to improve their fielding and bowling techniques. Before the net practice, the team underwent physical training to ensure peak fitness levels.
Pakistan's World Cup campaign kicks off on October 2 against Bangladesh. With these intensive practice sessions, the team is well-prepared to take on the challenges ahead and make a strong impression in the tournament.
Recent Stories
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak team intensifies preparations for ICC Women's CWC9 minutes ago
-
DG Sports assures to address issues faced by athletes2 hours ago
-
Pakistan squad named for South Africa Test series3 hours ago
-
Pakistan wheelchair cricket squad thrashes Afghanistan in T20 opening match5 hours ago
-
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cup 20255 hours ago
-
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka5 hours ago
-
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa5 hours ago
-
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad20 hours ago
-
Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on India's secular face20 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed20 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed22 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana confident as Pakistan begin ICC Women’s CWC campaign23 hours ago