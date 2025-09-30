ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan team is gearing up for the ICC Women's cricket World Cup, as players held practice seesions at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. According to details, under the guidance of head coach Muhammad Wasim, the players have been engaged in a rigorous three-hour practice session, focusing on batting, bowling, and fielding.

The batters were put through practical power-hitting drills to enhance their skills. The coaching staff worked closely with the players to improve their fielding and bowling techniques. Before the net practice, the team underwent physical training to ensure peak fitness levels.

Pakistan's World Cup campaign kicks off on October 2 against Bangladesh. With these intensive practice sessions, the team is well-prepared to take on the challenges ahead and make a strong impression in the tournament.