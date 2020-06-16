Pak team not to participate in Asian Under-18 Baseball Championship as the event postponed

Pakistan Federation baseball federation said that its national team will not take part in the Asian U18 championship as the event has been postponed owing to growing corona pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : Pakistan Federation baseball federation said that its national team will not take part in the Asian U18 championship as the event has been postponed owing to growing corona pandemic.

"Baseball Federation of Asia has informed that the Asian premier U18 baseball activity scheduled to take place in Chinese Taipei has been postponed and will now be played at the same venue in the end of this year in December", said President, PFB, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said the postponed was made in view of the ongoing situation of cronavirus in Asia and especially in South Asian countries.

"The Asian baseball body is not going to take any risk to hold the event when situation is not conducive for holding baseball events in Asia "he said adding" The Baseball federation of Asia is taking into consideration every aspect as far as health and safety of the participating teams are concerned".

He said, PFB has prepared a comprehensive training programme for the training and participating of the Pak team in the Asian junior baseball event which will be participated by top eights of the continent.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah instructed the players to continue their training at home while keeping themselves safe.

In his message to the coaches, he urged the coaches to stay in touch with the players onlineand take special care of the fitness and training of the players. "The safety of the playersshould be our top priority," added the PFB Chief.