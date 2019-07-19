UrduPoint.com
Pak Team Reached Jordan For Asian Jr Taekwondo Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:14 AM

Pak team reached Jordan for Asian Jr taekwondo championship

Pakistan junior taekwondo team arrived Oman, Jordan on Thursday to take part in Asian Junior taekwondo championship being played from July 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan junior taekwondo team arrived Oman, Jordan on Thursday to take part in Asian Junior taekwondo championship being played from July 21.

Apart from taking part in the Asian junior premier taekwondo activity, Pak team will also take part in 7th Hasan international open cup youth cadet taekwondo championship, said a spokesman of Pakistan taekwondo federation while talking to APP here.

Pak team comprises Taimur Saeed, Muhammad Danish, Hamza Saeed, Ammar Ashfaq, Saad Asif, Sinan Ashfaq and trainer and coach Faisal Butt.

"The team is well prepared for the event and we are expecting good performance from our players in the presence of top notch junior players drawn from different countries of the Asia,"he said.

He said Pak team got much needed two weeks high profile training at a camp in the international taekwondo academy in South Korean city Muju.

"We are confident that such high quality training has added to the experience and confidence of our players who are in high spirit for putting up fine show in both the events ," said the spokesman.

To a question, he said Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Korea and hosts Jordan are the top sides of the Asia in taekwondo and a tough competition is likely to be witnessed during the championship.

He said President, PTF, Col retd Wasim Ahmad, Secretary, Murtaza Hasan and Asian taekwondo federation's executive member from Pakistan, Iftikhar Tabassum are already in Jordan to represent the country in the general assembly of the Asian body.

