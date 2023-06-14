UrduPoint.com

Pak Team Reaches Maldives For Five-Nation Basketball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Pak team reaches Maldives for Five-Nation Basketball C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan team landed in Maldives on Wednesday to participate in the Five-Nation International Basketball Championship scheduled to be held on June 15.

Pakistan along with host Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal would fight for the championship title in a single league round where the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals of the championship.

The Pakistan team also met with Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso before departure to Maldives.

In this meeting, the President of the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Brig. (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor informed him about the preparations of the national team for the five-nation Championship.

DG PSB Shoaib Khoso was hopeful talented Pakistan Basketball Team will perform brilliantly in the five-nation basketball championship. He said that Pakistan Sports Board would provide maximum support to active sports federations.

He said it would be a wonderful opportunity for young players to represent the country to display their potential in the game as the Pakistan Sports Board is working hard for the promotion of sports across the country.

DG PSB Shoaib Khoso also assured PBBF officials that PSB would provide maximum support for future training camps for any upcoming national and international events.

Iftikhar Mansoor and PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor thanked the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and Director General PSB for their support and assistance.

This championship would be helpful for the Pakistan team to get international exposure after a long period of seven years.

Pakistan would play their first match against Nepal on June 15 while against Maldives on June 16. Pakistan would face Bhutan in the third match on June 17 and will play its last match against Bangladesh on June 18. The semifinals would be played on June 20 while the final on June 22.

Pakistan squad includes Muhammad Shahbaz Ali (captain), Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Umair Jan, Zain ul Hassan Khan, Muhammad Shahid, Imad Ahmed, Zia Ur Rehman, Saqib Ullah Mahsood, Mahtab Akram and Sheraz Aslam.

Officials: Malik Muhammad Riaz (head coach), Umer Mehmood (coach), Ahmed Ali Tipu(manager).

