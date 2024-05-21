Open Menu

Pak Team Secures 2nd Consecutive Win In ATF 12 & Under Team Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Pak team secures 2nd consecutive win in ATF 12 & under Team Competition

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pakistani team achieved it's second consecutive victory by downing Nepal in the ATF 12 & under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia Kathmandu, Nepal.

According to details, on the second day of the tournament, Pakistani team showcased remarkable skill and determination, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over hosts Nepal.

This win highlights the team's consistent excellence and competitive spirit.

In the first singles, Rashid Ali Bachani outplayed Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh bu 6-3,6-0 while M. Shayan Afridi beat Gnawali Nischal by 6-1,6-1 in the 2nd singles.

In the doubles M. Shayan Afridi, M. Junaid Khan defeated Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh, Aalam Shahnawaz by 6-1,6-0

Pakistan would face Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Rashid Kathmandu Nepal Junaid Khan Afridi Event Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

36 minutes ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

2 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

2 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

15 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

15 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

15 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

15 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports