Pak Team Secures 2nd Consecutive Win In ATF 12 & Under Team Competition
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Pakistani team achieved it's second consecutive victory by downing Nepal in the ATF 12 & under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia Kathmandu, Nepal.
According to details, on the second day of the tournament, Pakistani team showcased remarkable skill and determination, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over hosts Nepal.
This win highlights the team's consistent excellence and competitive spirit.
In the first singles, Rashid Ali Bachani outplayed Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh bu 6-3,6-0 while M. Shayan Afridi beat Gnawali Nischal by 6-1,6-1 in the 2nd singles.
In the doubles M. Shayan Afridi, M. Junaid Khan defeated Dallakoti Bishwo Bishesh, Aalam Shahnawaz by 6-1,6-0
Pakistan would face Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
