Pak Team Secures Victory In Asian Men’s Volleyball C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published July 30, 2024 | 11:51 PM
The Pakistan team continued their remarkable performance in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a resounding victory against Kuwait
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan team continued their remarkable performance in the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship by securing a resounding victory against Kuwait.
The match, played on Tuesday, showcased Pakistan's prowess as they won with a decisive 3-0 set sweep. The set scores were 25-19, 25-11, and 25-19, reflecting the team's dominance throughout the game said a press release.
The Pakistani team, captured the hearts of volleyball enthusiasts across the nation. The team's qualification for the next round is a significant achievement, and they are determined to continue their success in the upcoming match against Chinese Taipei.
Upcoming Match: Opponent: Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), July 31.
With this victory, Pakistan has successfully won all three of their pool matches, securing the top spot in their group. The team has demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork, making a strong statement in the tournament. Their victories against South Korea, India, and now Kuwait have propelled them into the next round with confidence and momentum.
