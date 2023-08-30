Pak team to depart for Sri Lanka on Aug 31

Pakistan cricket team will depart for Kandy (Sri Lanka) in the wee hours of Thursday (August 31) for the second Group-A match against India scheduled at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2 (Saturday)

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan cricket team will depart for Kandy (Sri Lanka) in the wee hours of Thursday (August 31) for the second Group-A match against India scheduled at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2 (Saturday).

The team will take off for Colombo at 3 a.m. on a chartered flight and then move to Kandy via bus.

Pakistan team will participate in a training session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium from 6 pm till 8 pm on Friday.

Beforehand, a squad member will hold the pre-match press conference.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan team reached the city on August 27 to play the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal at Multan cricket stadium after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.