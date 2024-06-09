Pak Team To Feature In Asian Squash C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A seven-member Pakistan contingent would be participating in the 22nd Asian Squash Team Championship to be held at Dalian, China from June 12 to 16.
A group of 14 teams from all over Asia would participate in the Men event, said a press release.
Pakistan contingent includes Muhammad Asim Khan, Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Mehboob (Players); Fahim Gul (Coach); Waseem Umar (Physical Trainer) and Air Cdre (R) Amir Nawaz (Manager).
The teams have been divided into four pools. Pakistan team has been placed in Pool C along with Korea, Chinese Taipei and China.
In the 1st match, the Pakistan team will play Chinese Taipei on June 12, while the green-shirts will face Koerea in the 2nd match.
