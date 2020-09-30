UrduPoint.com
Pak Team To Feature In Asian U12 Baseball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

Pak team to feature in Asian U12 Baseball C'ship

:Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Under-12 Baseball Championship scheduled to be held in Taiwan in March, next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Under-12 Baseball Championship scheduled to be held in Taiwan in March, next year.

According to Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBBF) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah seven Asian countries teams were participating in the championship.

"The teams include hosts Taiwan, Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan and Korea," he said.

He said the national team would participate in the championship, for which preparations have already begun. "The training camps of the players and team will be announced in due time," he said.

More Stories From Sports

