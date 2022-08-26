UrduPoint.com

Pak Team To Feature In Asian Youth Scrabble C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Youth Scrabble Championship to be played in New Delhi, India from November 25 to 27.

According to Tariq Pervez, Director Youth Programme, Pakistan Scrabble Association, the event would feature top Asian youth players aged under 18.

He expressed hope that Pakistan, being the No. 1 youth team in the world, would return home with the trophy.

Top ten players based on national rating were picked on merit in the team.

The team includes Hasham Hadi Khan, Syed Imaad Ali, Ali Salman, Monis Khan, Usman Shaukat, Saim Waqar, Affan Salman, Ahmed Salman, Aehzam Ahmed and Bilal Asher.

He said the team announced was a very strong outfit featuring reigning world youth champion S. Imaad Ali and former national champion Hasham Hadi. Two ten year olds, Ahmed Salman and Bilal Asher were also able to make a place in the team.

