Pak Team To Feature In SA Jr Girls Netball Cship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Pak team to feature in SA Jr Girls Netball Cship

A 13-member Pakistan team would feature in South Asian Junior Girls Under16 Netball Championship 2019 scheduled to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A 13-member Pakistan team would feature in South Asian Junior Girls Under16 Netball Championship 2019 scheduled to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal from Friday.

According to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arain the team had reached Nepal to participate in championship to be played from October 18 to 22.

Five countries would take part in the championship including Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India and Maldives.

Pakistan would play four matches in the championship. Pakistan would face Nepal on October 18, Sri Lanka and India on October 19 and Maldives on October 20, he said.

He said the final and third position matches of the championship would be played on October 22.

The team includes Zainab Shujat (captain), Mahreen Sagar (vice- captain), Maheen Aleem, Yumna Sultani, Momal Khursheed, Ayman Rehman, Laiba Zulfiqar, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya Jumani, Zainab Raheel, Umaima Uneeb, Deena Zahid and Iqra Shafique. Shazia Yousaf would accompany the team as Coach while Nisha Sultan will be the Assistant Coach.

