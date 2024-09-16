ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The national football team will leave from Islamabad to Bhutan on Monday to feature in the SAFF U17 Championship 2024.

The government has issued NOC to the national team to participate in the championship, said a statement issued here.

The SAFF Under-17 Championship will be played from September 20 to 30 in Thimphu.

The national team will begin their campaign against Nepal on September 21.