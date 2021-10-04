UrduPoint.com

Pak Team To Feature In Tenpin Bowling WC

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:36 PM

Pak team to feature in Tenpin Bowling WC

A 10-member Pakistan team would feature in the IBF Super World Tenpin Bowling Cup scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 6 to 16

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A 10-member Pakistan team would feature in the IBF Super World Tenpin Bowling Cup scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 6 to 16.

According to President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur-Rehman, the ten member Pakistan team included Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Ahmar, Ali Soria, Ahmar Abbas, Sajjad Shah, Muhammad Hussain Chatha, Aleem Agha, Amjad Mahmood and Shabbir Lashkar.

The team manager will be Khawaja Al-Mustaqim, he said and added that athletes from more than 60 countries would take part in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Dubai November Event From

Recent Stories

ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lak ..

ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lakki

17 seconds ago
 2 drug-peddlers held, narcotics seized

2 drug-peddlers held, narcotics seized

20 seconds ago
 UVAS holds GRE exam preparation webinar

UVAS holds GRE exam preparation webinar

12 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor visits UVAS hostels, reviews clean ..

Vice-Chancellor visits UVAS hostels, reviews cleanliness, repairable works, faci ..

12 minutes ago
 ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, seizes huge quan ..

ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, seizes huge quantity

9 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.