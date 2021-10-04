Pak team to feature in Tenpin Bowling WC

A 10-member Pakistan team would feature in the IBF Super World Tenpin Bowling Cup scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 6 to 16

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A 10-member Pakistan team would feature in the IBF Super World Tenpin Bowling Cup scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 6 to 16.

According to President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur-Rehman, the ten member Pakistan team included Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Ahmar, Ali Soria, Ahmar Abbas, Sajjad Shah, Muhammad Hussain Chatha, Aleem Agha, Amjad Mahmood and Shabbir Lashkar.

The team manager will be Khawaja Al-Mustaqim, he said and added that athletes from more than 60 countries would take part in the event.