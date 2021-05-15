UrduPoint.com
Pak Team To Feature In World Taekwondo Asia Qualification Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 25 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Pak team to feature in World Taekwondo Asia Qualification Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan team would feature in the World Taekwondo Asia Qualification Tournament scheduled to be held from May 19 to 23 at Amman, Jordan.

A seven-member Pakistan contingent would participate in the tournament, which was the most prestigious event for qualification in Tokyo Olympics, said a press release issued here.

The contingent includes Omar Saeed (Head of Team), Nadir Khan (Team Coach), Shahzada Muhammad Asif Khan (Physiotherapist); Athletes: Haroon Khan (-58kg), Taimur Saeed (+87kg), Miss Aneila Aysha Asfar (-49kg), Miss Zoya Sabir (-57kg).

The participation of team was managed by the federation for this event which was mandatory for qualification in Olympic Games. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation with the cooperation of Army sports Directorate has also established the national training camp in preparation for the event which began in December last year and concluded on March 18 due to the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The federation was highly obliged to Brig Zaheer, Director Army Sports and Omar Saeed, CEO Hankook/President South Asian Taekwondo Association for their support for the training camp as well as participation in the Asia Qualification Tournament.

The Pakistani contingent would departed for Amman, Jordan on May 18 and will return back on May 24. The players, coaches, umpires and broadcast team would be secured in Kempinski Hotel Amman, Jordan. All participants would be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, and will be checked daily for any medical conditions.

