ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) has named a 14-member team to feature in the 19th World Youth Scrabble Championship to be played in Sri Lanka from September 6 to 8.

The team comprises 12 boys and 4 girls, Tariq Pervez, Director Youth Program of Pakistan Scrabble Association told APP.

Players selected include Affan Salman, Aehzam Ahmed, Bilal Asher, Ahmed Salman, Manaal Asher, Muhammad Yadaan, Muzammil Hassan, Manhamah Mukarram, Syed Maaz, Misbah ur Rehman, Ibrahim Mansoor, Ayesha Naqvi, Shanzay Fazil, Zayan Zaman, Muhammad Usman, Syed Musaab.

Pakistan was the winner of the 2022 championship but finished second behind by Sri Lanka in the 2023 championship played in Thailand

The team led by Tariq Pervez will depart on the early hours of September.

