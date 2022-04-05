Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Cycling Championship scheduled to be held at New Delhi, India from June 18 to 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan team would feature in the Asian Cycling Championship scheduled to be held at New Delhi, India from June 18 to 22.

According to the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), the federation was invited for participation in the Asian Cycling Championship.

PCF selection committee was going to select cyclists for national team for the said championship. In this regard the Selection Committee has scheduled trials on May 8 at 8am at the Cycling Velodrome, Lahore.

PCF has requested all it's affiliated units including Pakistan Army, Wapda, Sui Southern Gas Company, Bikestan Cycling academy, Four Provincial cycling associations, Islamabad cycling Association, Gilgit Baltistan cycling Association and Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah to direct their top cyclists to appear before the selection committee at Lahore.

The trials would be conducted in the Individual Time Trial, Individual Pursuits and Sprint events. Only those cyclists would be allowed for trials who have the current year's cycling license (valid cycling license). All PCF units can renew their athletes' licenses by April 20.