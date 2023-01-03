Pak team to participate in Asian Tenpin Bowling Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling team will participate in the 26th Asian tenpin bowling championship 2023, slated to be from January 8 to 18 in Hong Kong.

President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijaz ur Rehman told APP that the training camp for the preparation of the event was underway at Leisure Bowling Club Rawalpindi.

Six players are taking part in the training Camp including Ijaz ur Rehman, Ali Suria, Afzal Akhter, Shabeer Lashkarwala, Amjid Mehmood and Amir Mehmood.

Men and Women players from 19 countries will take part in the Asian Championship. Five events will be contested - Singles, Doubles, Trios, Team of five and the prestigious Masters for men and women divisions.