Pak Team To Participate In Int'l Taekwondo Training Camp
Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan team is in Sharjah, UAE, to participate in the 11th Sharjah International Taekwondo Training Camp, which underway till February 5.
The camp has brought together teams from various countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, UAE, and Uzbekistan, with more nations expected to join in the coming days, said a press release.
During the camp, CEO of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Omar Saeed, met with Eng. Sulaiman Abdul Rehman Al Haji, Chairman of Individual sports at the Sharjah Sports Club, and Coach Abdullah Hatim. Saeed expressed his appreciation for their unwavering support and contributions to the Pakistan National Team.
The 11th Sharjah International Taekwondo Training Camp will provide a valuable opportunity for athletes to enhance their skills, engage in high-level training sessions, and foster international collaboration in the sport.
APP/vad
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak team to participate in Int'l Taekwondo training camp7 minutes ago
-
Pak face uphill battle as WI tightens grip in thrilling 2nd Test18 minutes ago
-
All Sindh Inter Division Girls Dodgeball Championship kicks off in Nawabshah.27 minutes ago
-
Annual Sports Gala held at Government Graduate College23 hours ago
-
Pakistan crumble for 154, WI snatch 9-run lead on dramatic 1st day1 day ago
-
Noman determined to bowl out WI quickly to secure victory1 day ago
-
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition1 day ago
-
Bowlers exceptional performance put Pakistan under pressure1 day ago
-
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies1 day ago
-
Babar Azam makes to ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 20241 day ago
-
PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series1 day ago
-
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies1 day ago