ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan team is in Sharjah, UAE, to participate in the 11th Sharjah International Taekwondo Training Camp, which underway till February 5.

The camp has brought together teams from various countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, UAE, and Uzbekistan, with more nations expected to join in the coming days, said a press release.

During the camp, CEO of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Omar Saeed, met with Eng. Sulaiman Abdul Rehman Al Haji, Chairman of Individual sports at the Sharjah Sports Club, and Coach Abdullah Hatim. Saeed expressed his appreciation for their unwavering support and contributions to the Pakistan National Team.

The 11th Sharjah International Taekwondo Training Camp will provide a valuable opportunity for athletes to enhance their skills, engage in high-level training sessions, and foster international collaboration in the sport.

APP/vad