Pak Team To Participate In Sr World Tenpin Bowling C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A 4-member national team will participate in the Senior World Tenpin Bowling Championship be played at the National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nevada, USA from October 13 to 23.
According to Secretary General, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Lt. Col.
(R) Kamran Khalid Janjua, the national team will be led by Ijaz-ur-Rehman while other players include Muhammad Hussain, Shabbir Lashkar and Aleem Agha. Ahmed Sheikhani and Amjad Mahmood will be the Manager and Coach of the national team respectively.
The Players Training camp for preparation event will begin in Islamabad from September 1, 2025, and Tanveer Ahmed, has been appointed as the camp Coordinator/Commandant.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak team to participate in Sr World Tenpin Bowling C'ship3 minutes ago
-
Perth Scorchers beat Pak Shaheens to qualify for Top End T20 Series final13 minutes ago
-
Orientation Coaching Courses from Aug 291 hour ago
-
NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request16 hours ago
-
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa20 hours ago
-
Pak team departs for ATF final16 hours ago
-
Shafique Raja nominated as spokesperson for PSB2 days ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller2 days ago
-
Yasir Sultan dedicates bronze medal to Pakistan, vows to aim for gold2 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz win bodybuilding golds in Thailand2 days ago
-
Zia Mashwani to compete in Road to BRAVE 1002 days ago
-
Yasir Sultan bags bronze medal in Asian Throwing Championships2 days ago