Open Menu

Pak Team To Participate In Sr World Tenpin Bowling C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Pak team to participate in Sr World Tenpin Bowling C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A 4-member national team will participate in the Senior World Tenpin Bowling Championship be played at the National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nevada, USA from October 13 to 23.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Lt. Col.

(R) Kamran Khalid Janjua, the national team will be led by Ijaz-ur-Rehman while other players include Muhammad Hussain, Shabbir Lashkar and Aleem Agha. Ahmed Sheikhani and Amjad Mahmood will be the Manager and Coach of the national team respectively.

The Players Training camp for preparation event will begin in Islamabad from September 1, 2025, and Tanveer Ahmed, has been appointed as the camp Coordinator/Commandant.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

13 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

13 hours ago
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

14 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

14 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

15 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

16 hours ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

16 hours ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports