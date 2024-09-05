Pak Team To Participate In World Youth Scrabble C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published September 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A 14-member Pakistan team will feature in the 19th World Youth Scrabble Championship to be played in Sri Lanka from September 6 to 8.
The team led by Tariq Pervez, Director Youth Program of Pakistan Scrabble Association, comprises 12 boys and 4 girls.
Pervez said the players selected include Affan Salman, Aehzam Ahmed, Bilal Asher, Ahmed Salman, Manaal Asher, Muhammad Yadaan, Muzammil Hassan, Manhamah Mukarram, Syed Maaz, Misbah ur Rehman, Ibrahim Mansoor, Ayesha Naqvi, Shanzay Fazil, Zayan Zaman, Muhammad Usman, Syed Musaab.
It may be mentioned that Pakistan was the winner of the 2022 championship but finished second behind by Sri Lanka in the 2023 championship played in Thailand.
