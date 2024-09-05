Open Menu

Pak Team To Participate In World Youth Scrabble C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pak team to participate in World Youth Scrabble C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A 14-member Pakistan team will feature in the 19th World Youth Scrabble Championship to be played in Sri Lanka from September 6 to 8.

The team led by Tariq Pervez, Director Youth Program of Pakistan Scrabble Association, comprises 12 boys and 4 girls.

Pervez said the players selected include Affan Salman, Aehzam Ahmed, Bilal Asher, Ahmed Salman, Manaal Asher, Muhammad Yadaan, Muzammil Hassan, Manhamah Mukarram, Syed Maaz, Misbah ur Rehman, Ibrahim Mansoor, Ayesha Naqvi, Shanzay Fazil, Zayan Zaman, Muhammad Usman, Syed Musaab.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan was the winner of the 2022 championship but finished second behind by Sri Lanka in the 2023 championship played in Thailand.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Thailand Sri Lanka May September From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

35 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

41 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

58 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

19 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

19 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports