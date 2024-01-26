Open Menu

Pak Team To Tour UAE Next Month For Tri-nation Blind Cricket Series

Published January 26, 2024

Pakistan blind cricket team will tour United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month to participate in Tri-Nation Blind Cricket Series, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said on Friday

The event, scheduled to be held at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, UAE  from 22nd to 25th February 11 will feature teams from Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka, a PBCC statement said.

Syed Sultan Shah, chairman PBCC has approved the team and also deputed the officials.

Squad:

Category B1:- Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Muhammad, Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Salman

Category B2: Nisar Ali (Captain), Badar Munir (Vice Captain), Shahzeb Haider, Moain Aslam, Babar Ali

Category B3:- Matiullah, Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Safdar, Kamran Akhter, Akmal Hayyat

Team officials:

Muhammad Jameel (Head Coach), Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer).

More Stories From Sports