UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Team Upbeat About India Match

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:21 AM

Pak team upbeat about India match

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a video message released by the PCB here Saturday, Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and other team members were shown with their messages on the Pak-India tie on June 16 (Sunday) at Old Trafford.

In his video message, Pakistan team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said Pak-India tie was an important match, adding the morale of the team was very high.

He said the team needed to play good cricket and would perform well against India.

Wahab Riaz said he would like to continue with his performance and do well against India. Muhammad Hafeez said he was ready for the Pak-India match. Fakhar Zaman, in his message to the nation, said he was resolute to score runs for his team, adding he was out of runs and would try to score runs for his team.

It is just another game and it is always a big game against India.

Imam ul Haq said we would play fearless cricket, and we have self-belief to do it. Hasan Ali said he was ready for the biggest match of the cricket world and they were super excited about it.

Babar Azam said he was aware that the world was watching them and we would like to perform well against India as it was an important match.

Shoaib Malik said India Pakistan game was always a pressure game but the kind of situation we were in needed to win every game and all players were determined to give their 100 percent on Sunday.

Muhammad Amir said "if we give our hundred percent in batting, bowling and fielding there is no doubt that Pakstan team could win Sunday".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC PCB Resolute Sarfraz Ahmed Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Old Trafford Turkish Lira June Sunday 2019 All

Recent Stories

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

7 minutes ago

US Escalates Cyberattacks on Russia's Electric Gri ..

5 minutes ago

Journalist Ilyas Warsi has been killed: SSP Hydera ..

8 minutes ago

Fire Occurred in Building on Territory of Russia's ..

8 minutes ago

Regional developments need wise heads to de-escala ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.