Pak team upbeat about India match

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a video message released by the PCB here Saturday, Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and other team members were shown with their messages on the Pak-India tie on June 16 (Sunday) at Old Trafford.

In his video message, Pakistan team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said Pak-India tie was an important match, adding the morale of the team was very high.

He said the team needed to play good cricket and would perform well against India.

Wahab Riaz said he would like to continue with his performance and do well against India. Muhammad Hafeez said he was ready for the Pak-India match. Fakhar Zaman, in his message to the nation, said he was resolute to score runs for his team, adding he was out of runs and would try to score runs for his team.

It is just another game and it is always a big game against India.

Imam ul Haq said we would play fearless cricket, and we have self-belief to do it. Hasan Ali said he was ready for the biggest match of the cricket world and they were super excited about it.

Babar Azam said he was aware that the world was watching them and we would like to perform well against India as it was an important match.

Shoaib Malik said India Pakistan game was always a pressure game but the kind of situation we were in needed to win every game and all players were determined to give their 100 percent on Sunday.

Muhammad Amir said "if we give our hundred percent in batting, bowling and fielding there is no doubt that Pakstan team could win Sunday".