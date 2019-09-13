UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Team's Participation In Asian Table Tennis C'ship In Jeopardy

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:17 PM

Pak team's participation in Asian Table Tennis C'ship in jeopardy

Pakistan's participation in the SSP 24th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championship, also to serve as qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is in jeopardy, as the national team has not yet received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to feature in the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's participation in the SSP 24th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championship, also to serve as qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is in jeopardy, as the national team has not yet received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to feature in the extravaganza.

Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Secretary Ahmar Malik said Pakistan team is most likely to miss the Championship scheduled to be held at Yogyakarta, Indonesia from September 16 to 22.

"We had applied to the Pakistan sports board (PSB) for NOC, three weeks prior to the event but have not yet received," he told APP.

He said an eight-member Pakistan squad including Bilal Yasin, Faizan Zahoor, Fahad Khan, Obaid Shah, Awais Hassan, Shabnam Bilal, Fatima Khan and Perniya Zaman was to participate in the Championship along with two officials Saba Waris and Haji Ahsan.

"We are prepared for the mega event and if we would get the NOC on time, we would go in the championship," he said.

To a question, he said we would participate in the championship on self finance basis.

Malik said PSB was doing all-out efforts to get NOC for players but delay in the matter could result in missing the tournament.

When contacted Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Director General Arif Ibrahim said hopefully the Pakistan table tennis team would get NOC on Monday or Tuesday for participation in the championship.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Noc Yogyakarta Tokyo Indonesia Shabnam September 2020 Olympics Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Fumigation drive stressed against Dengue in Dir Lo ..

43 seconds ago

NA amends Rules to elect more than one Standing Co ..

45 seconds ago

TECNO launches POP2F in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Philippine capital jolted by quake

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan fighting case of Kahsmiri people at all ..

2 minutes ago

Safi asks Pakistan to send medicine, edibles to Io ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.