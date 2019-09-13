Pakistan's participation in the SSP 24th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championship, also to serve as qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is in jeopardy, as the national team has not yet received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to feature in the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's participation in the SSP 24th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championship, also to serve as qualifiers for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is in jeopardy, as the national team has not yet received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to feature in the extravaganza.

Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Secretary Ahmar Malik said Pakistan team is most likely to miss the Championship scheduled to be held at Yogyakarta, Indonesia from September 16 to 22.

"We had applied to the Pakistan sports board (PSB) for NOC, three weeks prior to the event but have not yet received," he told APP.

He said an eight-member Pakistan squad including Bilal Yasin, Faizan Zahoor, Fahad Khan, Obaid Shah, Awais Hassan, Shabnam Bilal, Fatima Khan and Perniya Zaman was to participate in the Championship along with two officials Saba Waris and Haji Ahsan.

"We are prepared for the mega event and if we would get the NOC on time, we would go in the championship," he said.

To a question, he said we would participate in the championship on self finance basis.

Malik said PSB was doing all-out efforts to get NOC for players but delay in the matter could result in missing the tournament.

When contacted Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Director General Arif Ibrahim said hopefully the Pakistan table tennis team would get NOC on Monday or Tuesday for participation in the championship.

/395