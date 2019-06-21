Pakistan cricket team does not enjoy favourable and good track record at the historic cricket ground Lord's in the One Day international (ODIs) matches as it has played so far 11 ODIs against different teams and won four and lost seven

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan cricket team does not enjoy favourable and good track record at the historic cricket ground Lord's in the One Day international (ODIs) matches as it has played so far 11 ODIs against different teams and won four and lost seven.

According to statistics available with the APP here on Friday, at the "Home of Cricket", Pakistan team in the past played three matches against Australia and lost all of them.

However, against the home English side, Pak team played eight ODIs, winning four and losing similar number of games.

Lord's cricket ground has not proved lucky for Pak team in the World Cup encounters and it lost its previous two matches of the World Cups in the past.

Pak team will be facing South Africa in the World Cup match on June 23 and time will tell if it is cable to write new cricket history at Lord's by breaking the jinx of defeats. It will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two teams at the Lord's.

The match between Pakistan and South Africa has been dubbed a 'do or die' encounter for both the teams, which are equal at points table with three points each.

Pakistan is ranked at number seventh in the ongoing World Cup and behind it is South Africa.