UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Teams Test Series Victory Against South Africa To Boost Its Confidence: Misbah

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pak teams test series victory against South Africa to boost its confidence: Misbah

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday termed his teams test whitewash against South Africa "significant " to help boost its confidence to strive for excellence in its coming assignments.

Talking to the media virtually here on Tuesday, Misbah said: "It was a very important series for Pakistan after we lost series against New Zealand. The confidence of the national team was low, it was very important to perform in the series to regain its lost confidence and to perform to a higher level against a top class team which is visiting Pakistan after a long time.

"And up to the mark performance in this series was vital . Overall the weakness we had in New Zealand, the questions that were there, and in the series against South Africa our performance was better. And that is why we have won the series 2-0. The result was very satisfying for the team as well as players' confidence. It was very important, for the coaching staff as well , it was important for Pakistan as a whole," he added.

He said a victory always have a positive impact on team and most importantly on the mind set of players and create a will to show consistency.

The former Pakistan cricket captain also pointed out that previously in England and New Zealand, they were struggling to close out games after finding themselves in positions of strength. For instance, in the Old Trafford Test in England, Pakistan had run through the cream of the home side's batting order before Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes guided the hosts to a hard-fought win. In New Zealand too Pakistan missed out crucial chances.

"We were very hopeful in England, but unfortunately we didn't win that Test match (Old Trafford). Previously, the finishing touches weren't happening. In New Zealand also crucial chances were dropped. We tried to rectify here. The way Faheem is performing, it is great for the balance of the team. There are certain departments where we still need to improve. But looking at the confidence of the team, hopefully, we are in a better position. Now the focus is on the T20I series against South Africa.

It is important... with the T20 WC coming up that we focus on this series." Misbah and the rest of the coaching staff came under scrutiny after Pakistan slipped to defeats across formats in New Zealand. The former Pakistan captain, however, said that there should be continuity and it is important to look at the side's performance from a long term perspective.

"There should be continuity. It isn't like you would win every series, there would be ups and downs, one should look at it in the longer run, the combinations, the players, whether they are going on the right side, is there development, results, it would take a bit of time. Yes, changes have to be done but the changes need to be done for the sake of betterment." The head coach said that after trouncing South Africa 2-0 in the series, the green shirts' morale is high.

He said the team will attempt to continue their winning ways in the T20s as well.

"This is not a very experienced side but they have a lot of potential. They will take advantage of opportunities.

I can't even say this is an entirely inexperienced side because it has some players that have been consistently playing for the team," he added.

Misbah said he had backed Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan because he knew they were talented cricketers. "Both are performing continuously for Pakistan. We needed a bowling all-rounder at the seventh position and Faheem Ashraf has filled that for us," he added. He praised Player of the Series Mohammad Rizwan, adding that the wicketkeeper was a hard worker who wanted to avail opportunities.

He admitted that the national team's openers were out-of-form, adding that they needed confidence. "We will work on their mistakes, I will be present in the National High Performance Centre and we will work on them [openers] for a month-and-a-half." Misbah said that Pakistan cannot afford to waste its openers, adding that they should not be dropped afteronly one or two series. "We will work on Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Imran Butt and Abdullah Shafique becauseonly they are the ones who are performing at the moment [among openers in the domestic circuit]," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Jos South Africa Shan Masood Mohammad Rizwan Imran Butt Old Trafford Abid Ali Media From Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

10 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

10 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

22 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

3 minutes ago

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source o ..

3 minutes ago

Brandishing of arms banned in Palai, district Mala ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.