Pak Teenage Female Climber Set To Make History By Scaling Manaslu

Muhammad Rameez Published September 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Pak teenage female climber set to make history by scaling Manaslu

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's teenage climber Eisha Sajid Butt is set to become world's youngest mountaineer to summit an above 8000-metre peak as she is going to attempt Nepal's Manaslu peak along with a seasoned international outfit.

"Eisha has reached Katmandu to embark on the expedition. By successfully ascending the peak, she will become the youngest person in the world to do so before the age of 17," Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP on Tuesday.

According to Haidri, the 16-year-old Eisha is the part of a highly professional team of Elite Expedition, which is headed by Nirmal Purja, a multiple world record-holder in mountaineering.

He said Eisha was a hardworking climber, having great agility and passion to excel in the world of mountaineering. "She went for Broad Peak Mission in July, this year with Elite Expedition, but the mission was aborted in between by the team leader due to safety reasons in view of limited weather window and extensive rock falling," Haidri added.

Manaslu is the eighth highest mountain in the world at 8,163 metres above sea level. It is in the Mansiri Himal, part of the Nepalese Himalayas, in the west-central part of Nepal.

